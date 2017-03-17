Hot Downloads

News

Rumour busted: Kunal clarifies ‘wedding buzz’ with Aneri

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Mar 2017 07:07 PM

Friday nights are always exciting.

Weekend is knocking on the doors, party plans are almost ready, diet goes for a toss and what not!

But something more than exciting happened today.

A video has been going viral about popular actors Kunal Jaisingh and Aneri Vajani gearing up to tie the knot in December.

Aired by a news channel, the video states that the two actors have been dating for four years and plan to tie the knot in December. It also informs that Kunal and Aneri spend a lot of time together and even have lunch on each other’s set regularly.

Woaaah! That’s quite a spicy gossip, isn’t it?

Kunal and Aneri are currently seen playing lead roles in Dil Bole Oberoi and Beyhadh respectively. And any romantic association between them does make for a great news for fans.

But sorry to burst the bubble of your imagination, the actors are only good friends and have no intention to marry or even date.

Talking exclusively to Tellychakkar,com, Kunal shared, “I am so shocked by this sudden news. It’s all a lie and nothing but baseless rumour. It gets really easy for people to sometimes cook random stories but it’s shocking. We are only friends and hardly manage time to meet each other. Such news are extremely disappointing and in bad taste.”

Point taken Kunal!! Sometimes it’s all about friendship, guys!

