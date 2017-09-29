Bigg Boss, Roadies and Splitsvilla winner Prince Narula is not keeping well and is literally on bed these days. The actor and reality star is down with dengue and had to be hospitalized a few days back. The actor is on saline and bed rest.

In a series of Insta posts that he shared in the day, he mentioned that his health in the past two days was so bad that he couldn’t even pick his phone up. Amidst all this, his rumoured girlfriend and housemate from Bigg Boss, Yuvika Choudhary was present there to take care of his health.

Not just Yuvika, Prince’s friends from the fraternity also visited him. Kishwer and Suyyash who were his co-inmates from the celebrity reality show were present. The trio was thick friends in the reality show and maintains their friendship even outside the house.

On the work front, currently, the social media star is seen in &TV's Badho Bahu and is being gloved by the viewers. Prince is producing and featuring in many singles alongside.

TellyChakkar.com wishes the lad a healthy recovery and prays that he gets well soon.