BIG Magic’s horror genre show Cheekh… Ek Khaufnak Sach has been entertaining the viewers with its riveting storyline. The audiences get to experience the unheard and unseen form of fear through objects in each of its episode. Making the track line of the upcoming episode more fascinating, the renowned actress Rupali Bhosle will be seen entering the show.

A source close to the production house informs us about the new entry, “The upcoming episode of the show will mark one of the high points which will see the entry of the renowned actress Rupali Bhosle.”

On being a part of Cheekh… Ek Khaufnak Sach, Rupali quipped, “Horror concepts have always enthralled me and hence I am glad to be a part of Cheekh… Ek Khaufnak Sach. I will be essaying the protagonist in the upcoming episodic where I am playing Avni who is a Police Officer. The storyline will shape up where Avni will be seen fighting demons to bring back her daughter and put an end to the dark incidents. The viewers will surely be in for a scary ride in the forthcoming track.”