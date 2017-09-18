After trying to explore the comedy and horror genre, TV actress Rupali Bhosale will play a tough cop in her next project.

Rupali, who rose to fame with Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai and last seen in Big Magic’s Cheekh, has signed their another show.

According to our sources, Rupali has joined the cast of Big Magic’s Khaki. She will be seen throughout in the drama in a cop’s role.

She shared, “For the first time I am portraying the role of a police role on TV. It is good to try different types of genre on TV. Hope my fans will like me in my new avatar.”

The crime based show Khaki is hosted by talented actor Aman Verma.