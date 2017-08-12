The sexy and talented chocolate boyish actor Ruslaan Mumtaz became quite popular among the youth with his debut movie MP3 – Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar.

It’s been a decade now since the release of the film but it is still alive in the hearts of many.

The last scene of the movie where the leads Rohan (Ruslaan Mumtaz) and Ayesha (Hazel Crowney) kiss each other under the Eiffel Tower in the movie was quite special and it’s still remembered by the audience.

After a decade, Ruslaan thought of giving a tribute to the magical scene in a very unique way! He did a romantic photo shoot at the Eiffel Tower with his wife Nirali and recreated the magic of that scene from the movie in a very special way.

Have a look at their stunning photo shoot –