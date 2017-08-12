The sexy and talented chocolate boyish actor Ruslaan Mumtaz became quite popular among the youth with his debut movie MP3 – Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar.
It’s been a decade now since the release of the film but it is still alive in the hearts of many.
The last scene of the movie where the leads Rohan (Ruslaan Mumtaz) and Ayesha (Hazel Crowney) kiss each other under the Eiffel Tower in the movie was quite special and it’s still remembered by the audience.
After a decade, Ruslaan thought of giving a tribute to the magical scene in a very unique way! He did a romantic photo shoot at the Eiffel Tower with his wife Nirali and recreated the magic of that scene from the movie in a very special way.
Have a look at their stunning photo shoot –
The Eiffel Tower - Where it all began. It's been exactly 11yrs since I stood below this wonder of the world. I've been known as the MP3 actor for a decade now and I think the Eiffel tower is a big reason as to why people still remember the movie. I wanted to do something special to celebrate 10yrs of being a part of Bollywood and thought I should do a photo shoot with my beautiful wife @niralirm below the Eiffel tower. These set of pictures which Nirali, Ainsley and I will upload in the coming few days are a tribute to my debut film Mera pehla pehla pyar (MP3) and also to this symbol of love. Thank you to this super talented photographer @ainsleydsphotography for being a part of this remarkable landmark in my life because for me it's special on a professional as well as a personal level. It's not everyday that one gets a chance to shoot such romantic pictures in such a beautiful location. Thank you Eiffel tower for being a part of my life as well as of many die hard romantics the world over. To everyone reading this, thank you for your time and patience. Love and respect always #love #romance #romanticphoto #couple #couplegoals #photography #parisphotography #eiffeltower #paris #wonderoftheworld #actor #bollywood #niraan2017 #travel #travelingcouple #travelphoto #beautifulgirl #reddress
Add new comment