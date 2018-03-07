Rytasha Rathore to be replaced in Badho Bahu

Mumbai: &TV’s popular daily soap Badho Bahu is soon going to witness a major development in the coming week. The show features Rytasha Rathore, Prince Narula, Paras Chhabra, Arhaan Khan and others in the primary cast.

TellyChakkar has learnt an exclusive piece of information coming from the sets of the Hindi romantic drama, produced by Sunny Side Up & Hum Tum Telefilms.

Rytasha, the female lead of the daily soap is getting replaced. A little birdie informs us that the final decision has been made and Rytasha has apparently been informed about the same as well. In fact, the makers are already scouting for an actress to replace her.

Another credible source from the show confirmed the development. There’s no concrete reason behind her exit, however there are assumptions that the actress lost all her interest from the TV show. As per the conjecture, Rathore, who hails from the theatre background didn’t like the way the nightly was shaping up.

“She didn’t like the atmosphere and working of the television industry, her creativity wasn’t satisfied,” a source claims.

What do you think about Badho Bahu?

Furthermore, the expiration of her contract played a catalyst in the decision.

While trying to source out a reason behind her replacement, we were notified that talks were going on since some time. In fact, a new character Titli played by Kanika Mann, was introduced in the storyline only to make her the prominent face of the show eventually.

“They had plans of killing Badho and getting Titli and Lakha hitched, so that the latter becomes the new protagonist,” a source explains. However, all these plans have been flushed now.

The makers are hunting a new actor to come in the boots of the 25-year-old actress and essay the titular character. The casting is underway.

(Also Read: What! Neha Saxena to get replaced in Siddhi Vinayak!)

Interestingly, this is the second time in a row that the female lead from a GEC is getting replaced without much ballyhoo. Prior to this, Neha Saxena was replaced suddenly in Siddhi Vinayak.

We tried reaching out to the actress and dropped a message as well.

Will you miss Rytasha playing Badho in Badho Bahu? Drop in your views in the comment section below!