News

Saanchi & Isha to compete in a rose competition in Savitri Devi College & Hospital

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jan 2018 03:22 PM

Mumbai, 30 January 2018: Colors’ hospital drama, Savitri Devi College & Hospital (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) is currently witnessing some intense sequences with the characters who are hungry for power.

The serial showcases a journey of an ambitious girl Saanchi (Swarda Thigale) and as per the current track,  Veer (Varun Kapoor) made Saanchi the dean and this has not gone down well with Ria (Akansha Sareen) and Gayatri (Sonica Handa). A covetous and resentful Ria gossiped with Gayatri about Saanchi being chosen for the position and Gayatri is vexed about this development. 

Turning envious, Gayatri will send goons to kidnap Saanchi and this will be followed by some more drama. As truth will triumph over evil, Savitri Devi College & Hospital will introduce a fun track with Saanchi under the central focus.

A source informs, “In the upcoming track, Saanchi and Isha will dress up in beautiful traditional sarees and will compete with each other to see how many roses they receive.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Tags > Colors tv, Savitri Devi College & Hospital, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Swarda Thigale, Varun Kapoor, Sonica Handa, Akansha Sareen,

