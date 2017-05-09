Saanjh to confront Samay on his relationship with Maya in Beyhadh

The drama doesn’t seem to cease in Sony Entertainment Television’s Beyhadh.

The Cinevistaas show will soon see a dhamakedar twist wherein Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) will get to know about Samay’s (Piyush Sahdev) ulterior motives.

Saanjh, who has been trying to find the mysterious person helping Maya, will get a hint when she will see her phone’s screen, and manage to check out the phone number. Trying to join the dots, she will connect the number with the one who sent Vandana (Swati Shah) threatening messages.

Saanjh will be shocked to realise that it is Samay’s number.

OMG!

Shared a source, “All this will happen at the engagement ceremony and she will not know how to deal with the situation. Staying calm, she will decide to confront Samay on the same.”

Saanjh will see Maya-Samay sending cryptic messages to each other at the function. Once she will get hold of Samay, she will hint at his relationship with Maya. The man will be left confused at being caught and wouldn't know how to react.

Will Saanjh manage to uncover their truth? Will she call off her engagement? Or will Maya once again manage to play a trick?

Too many questions, for answers, keep watching Beyhadh.

We tried reaching Aneri but she was busy in her shoot.