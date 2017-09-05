TellyChakkar.com has been updating its readers with the upcoming twists on Cinevistaas’ popular daily Beyhadh that airs on Sony TV.

After crossing the hurdles that are strewn on their way, Arjun (Kushal Tandon) and Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) are set to tie the nuptial knot but is it going to be a cakewalk for them with Maya (Jennifer Winget) around? Certainly not!

We hear that, in the upcoming episodes, Saanjh will be afraid of getting married to Arjun and she will take an important decision for Arjun’s sake.

Our source informs us, “Scared of losing Arjun forever, Saanjh will decide to duck out from her marriage with Arjun. She will return Arjun's Shagun, pleading him to take it back. She thinks that Maya will surely harm Arjun if she comes to know about Arjun's marriage someone else.”

Will Arjun be able to convince Saanjh to go ahead with the marriage? Only time will tell.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.

Keep reading this space for more updates.