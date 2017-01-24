Saanjh to learn about Maya’s erratic behaviour in Sony TV’s Beyhadh

Sony Entertainment Television’s Beyhadh (Cinevistaas) has always promised something exciting since the beginning of the series. There are very few shows on TV that have a scale as striking as the films. And definitely Beyhadh is one of them. While watching it, you can’t help but admire the grandeur and the gloss. Also, it is a visual treat, given the kind of lead actors it has - Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani.

Current Storyline

As per the on-going track, Maya (Jennifer Winget) behaved abnormally with Arjun (Kushal Tandon). And that made Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) doubt Maya’s behaviour. She also got worked up after witnessing Maya's erratic manners. Hence, Saanjh decided to find about her changed actions.

Revelation

A source informed us that Saanjh will find some pills in Maya's bag and would learn that the tablets are for coping up with depression. Later, she will also notice cut marks on Maya's hand and would try to talk to her but Maya will ask her to get back to work.

Investigate

Saanjh will trace the doctor who would have issued the bill. She will also make him reveal Maya's problem. The doctor would tell her that Maya has severe depression and that she tried to kill herself.

What will happen next? Will Saanjh reveal the truth to Arjun?

Unfortunately, we couldn’t connect with the actors for a comment.

