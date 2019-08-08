Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee to enter Colors' Choti Sardarni!

Colors’ Choti Sardarni currently witnesses an upbeat drama around the marriage ceremony.

As reported, Meher denies to marry and Kulwant loses his cool and ends up slapping her. On the engagement day, Meher goes missing and Bittu, Rana and Amrita get stressed about the same. However, the engagement ceremony starts and in a line-up of dance performance to celebrate, Harleen and Kulwant groove to the beats of celebratory music.

In the upcoming episodes, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is renowned in the television industry for her role as Gopi Bahu in Star Plus show Saath Nibhana Saathiya will be seen entering the show. She will be seen anchoring the engagement ceremony and her character is expected to amp the entertainment quotient of the show.

