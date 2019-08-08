News

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee to enter Colors' Choti Sardarni!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Aug 2019 10:17 AM

Colors’ Choti Sardarni currently witnesses an upbeat drama around the marriage ceremony.

As reported, Meher denies to marry and Kulwant loses his cool and ends up slapping her. On the engagement day, Meher goes missing and Bittu, Rana and Amrita get stressed about the same. However, the engagement ceremony starts and in a line-up of dance performance to celebrate, Harleen and Kulwant groove to the beats of celebratory music.

In the upcoming episodes, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is renowned in the television industry for her role as Gopi Bahu in Star Plus show Saath Nibhana Saathiya will be seen entering the show. She will be seen anchoring the engagement ceremony and her character is expected to amp the entertainment quotient of the show.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Tags > Colors, Choti Sardarni, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Gopi Bahu, Star Plus show,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Nimki Vidhayak

Launch of Nimki Vidhayak
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Chhavi Mittal
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra

past seven days