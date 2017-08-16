Good always wins over evil!

The loyal viewers of Colors’ daily Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions) will soon be witnessing the reality of this good old saying.

In the recent episodes, the viewers have seen how Saavri (Gulki Joshi) who is madly in love with Karan (Samridh Bawa) is leaving no stones unturned to break his marriage with Naina (Ankitta Sharma).

We have already reported about the upcoming episodes as Saavri will blame Karan for molestation and get him arrested.

Now, we hear that this would be the time when Saavri’s truth will finally get revealed!

Our source informs us, “Naina will speak the truth to the inspector about how Saavri blackmailed her asking to let her get married to Karan else she will get him arrested. Her truth will be out in open in front of everyone present there. Seeing her plans to marry Karan getting failed, Saavri will further create a drama in the house by attacking on Kunal (Sahil Uppal) but all in vain. Saavri will further get arrested.”

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

