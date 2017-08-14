The ardent followers of Colors' daily Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions) would remember the wedding of Kunal-Meghna (Sahil Uppal-Sangeita Chauhaan) and Karan-Naina (Samridh Bawa-Ankitta Sharma) which was no less than sheer drama.

Nothing was well between Karan-Naina since the time they got married but with the passage of time, all became well between the two and the Chauhan family decided to get them remarried.

It seems that drama is never going to leave their wedding happen peacefully in the tracks as we hear that another one is in store!

Yes, we hear that Saavri (Gulki Joshi) who is leaving no stones unturned to break the marriage will create another havoc in their lives. Read on -

Our source informs us, "Amidst the wedding ceremony of Karan and Naina, the Chauhan family will be shocked to see Police at their home to arrest Karan. Yes, to move on with her plans to break the marriage of Karan and Naina, Saavri will blame Karan for molesting her."

OMG! Seems a lot more drama in store.

How will the family deal with the situation? Only time will tell.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.