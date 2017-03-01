Hot Downloads

News

Saaya to be Saumya’s ‘saviour’ in Colors’ Shakti

By TellychakkarTeam
01 Mar 2017 01:51 PM

The honeymoon drama in Colors’ popular show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Productions) will get to a rather emotional phase wherein Kareena will try to abduct Saumya (Rubina Dilaik). 

As per the story track, Harman (Vivian Dsena) along with Saumya and Surbhi (Roshni Sahota) has come to Mumbai for honeymoon. While Surbhi wants to see Saumya happy with Harman, Saumya is unhappy that her sister is actually being treated badly by Harman. 

The complexities in their relationships will get even more worse when Saumya will be abducted by Kareena. 

As per a reliable source, “Kareena will find Saumya and will decide to take her back to the kinnar basti. This will create a shock wave within Saumya.”

However, it will be Saaya who will come in as Saumya’s saviour!!

If sources are to be believed, in a heart-wrenching sequence, Saaya will save Saumya from Kareena!!

What will be the outcome of this sequence? 

We buzzed the actors, but they were busy. 

Watch this space for more updates.

