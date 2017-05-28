Hot Downloads

Home > Tv > Tv News
Saayani is brilliant and superbly natural: Somraj Maity

By TellychakkarTeam
28 May 2017 11:51 AM

Actor Somraj Maity, who is making his film debut with Abhijit Guha and Sudeshna Roy’s Cholo Let's Live, is happy to work with actress Saayani Ghosh.

For the uninitiated, Cholo Let's Live will see the actor opposite Saayani, who is known for Bengali films like Bitnoon, Mayer Biye and Rajkahini.   

When asked how has been the experience of shooting with Saayani, Somraj said to Tellychakkar.com, “Saayani is brilliant and superbly natural. She helped me a lot too.”

“I was looking forward to work with her; it's really cool that it happened quickly,” further added the actor who is currently seen in Zee Bangla’s Ei Chheleta Bhelbheleta.

Talking about the film, he said, “This is my first Zee Bangla Cinema Originals film. The story is about Arjun and Raju being a couple who wants to live in Kolkata. It's about them and their experiences. I am playing Arjun.”

Good luck, Somraj!

Keep visiting this space for more updates. 

