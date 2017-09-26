When five young people with completely different personalities work together in one space, it is bound to create some competition as well as some comic situations. Such is the life of these five 'frenemies' -Sunny, JD, Ranjan, Riya and Sam who work together in a publishing house. Set in Mumbai, Aadat Se Majboor is a show about friendship, rivalry, bonding, love topped with lots of comedy. The show premiers on Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 at 7:30 PM on Sony SAB.

A group of freshers who happen to meet each other on their first job at a publishing house are working very hard to make their magazine, ‘City Chakkar’, a success. In doing so, the fab five while working efficiently, sometimes get trapped in the grind of competition, setting off circumstances that create hilarious situations in their everyday lives.

The show is set in the backdrop of Mumbai and features five frenemies Sunny, JD, Ranjan, Riya and Sam. Sunny (Anuj Pandit) who comes from a Punjabi family in Delhi, loves to show off and brag about his branded possessions. Sunny’s only motive is to marry a beautiful girl whom he can flaunt in front of his family. JD aka Jamnadas Dhirubhai Majethia (Rishabh Chaddha) is from Vapi, Gujarat and being extremely money-minded is a true judagu. He can always figure out ways to monetise anything from the scratch. Ranjan (Haresh Raut) who hails from Latur in Maharashtra, belongs to a poor family that believe firmly in their middle-class values. Besides being intelligent, he is hard-working and studious. These three boys work in the ad-sales team and are always at loggerheads

Riya (Sana Maqbool Khan) who is a features writer for the magazine, having stayed abroad for all her life, has returned to India with great determination to prove herself. However, there is one truth about her which she does not reveal to her colleagues, that her father owns the magazine they are working for. Samiksha aka Sam (Vanshika Sharma) is a photojournalist who hails from Haryana. She is a rebel and a true feminist at heart. She is forthcoming in her opinions and always in a conflict with the men in her department. She volunteers to take up more responsibility so that she gets an opportunity to boss over the boys.

However, despite the professional rivalry, the five are friends in their personal lives and comfort each other in their ups and downs. Apart from the core team, other cast members are the Boss (Anant Mahadevan), Meneka (Pragati Mehra), Mr Patel (Shekhar Shukla) and two clerks. These people have been with the organisation for a long time. The show also promises to bring in established comedians and actors in cameo roles so as to heighten the laughter quotient.