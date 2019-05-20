News

SAB TV’s Baal Veer to return!

MUMBAI: One of the most loved and cherished shows, Baal Veer will soon return to enthrall viewers once again.

The Optimystix Entertainment’s fantasy-based show Baal Veer is a story about a human boy who is blessed with the superpowers of seven fairies. Baalveer protects the fairy land as well as children around the world from evil powers.

Actor Dev Joshi played the central character of Baal Veer, while actresses Shama Sikander, Aashka Goradia, Karishma Tanna, and others played antagonists.  

TellyChakkar has learned that this time also, the concept will remain the same, but the cast will change. Along with the storyline, the makers are going to focus more on the graphics.

SAB TV has already announced the return of the show by releasing a teaser. Take a look!

Baal Veer Returns is expected to go on floors in July and launch sometime in August! Are you excited to watch Baal Veer Returns? Hit the comments section below. Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

