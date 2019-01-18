SAB TV’s Beechwale to go OFF-AIR

MUMBAI: Garima Productions made a very relevant show on SAB TV called Beechwale.

The show portrays the problems of a middle-class man named Bobby.

TellyChakkar has exclusive dope that the show will soon go off-air.

A close source to the project said, ‘The show will soon go off air. The makers are planning on the scripts to wind-up the show. The cast and crew will most probably shoot until the second week of February.’

Another source revealed that the show will most likely to be replaced by Hattsoff Productions’ Bhakarwadi.

We tried to get in touch with the production and makers, but they remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.