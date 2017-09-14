SAB TV’s one of the longest and popular comedy dramas, Chidiya Ghar, will continue entertaining viewers for some more days.

The Garima Productions’ show, which is known for its unique storyline and characterization, has got an extension of few days from the channel.

Yes, the daily which was supposed to end on 21 September will now go off air on 2 October (2017).

The show lead Aditi Sajwan confirmed the news and shared, “yes, our show has got an extension of few more days. I am happy that Chidiya Ghar has entertained viewers for many years. If we get an extension, it will be a bonus and if it doesn’t get, it is fine. We are happy with the kind of love and adulation we have received from fans.”

Good luck, guys!