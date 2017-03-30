Hot Downloads

SAB TV’s Dil Deke Dekho gets a new time slot

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2017 06:59 PM

A serial ending generally paves way for a new one, but not always!

Sometimes, it also makes way for changes in the schedule of the existing shows.

Following suit, SAB TV will see few programming changes in the coming days.

As readers would know, Khatmal-E-Ishq, is set to bid adieu TV screens tomorrow (31 March). And Dil Deke Dekho will take up its slot at 10 pm from next week (3 April).

Dil Deke Dekho currently airs at the 10:30 pm slot.

When we contacted Abhishek Bajaj, who plays the lead in Dil Deke Dekho, he said, “I feel that it’s a great step taken by the channel. Our show is a family drama and most people sleep early in our country. Now, I feel more people will be able to watch our serial."

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Tags > SAB TV, Dil Deke Dekho, TV show, new time slot,

