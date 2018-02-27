SAB TV’s Saat Pheron Ki Hera Pherie occupies the time-slot of Partners; Urfi Javed joins the cast

Mumbai: TellyChakkar has constantly been reporting about SAB TV’s upcoming drama Saat Pheron Ki Hera Pherie produced by Playtime creations.

As we exclusively updated, the show will feature noted actors Shekhar Suman, Swati Shah, Amit Mistry, Ami Trivedi and Kevin Dave in the main leads.

Now, we have learnt that Meri Durga fame Urvi Javed who had quit the show due to medical reasons, has joined the team. Saat Pheron Ki Hera Pherie will launch from 27 February taking away the timeslot of Partners (Paritosh Painter) at 9.30 pm.

So what happens to Partners?

Well, we have heard that, Partners will occupy a new timeslot. The show will now shift to 10.30 pm.

We contacted Urfi but she remained unavailable to comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.