SAB TV’s Trideviyaan to disguise as animals

SABTV’s Trideviyaan (Full House Media) have another task at hand!

This time the girl trio comprising of Dhanu (Aishwarya Sakhuja), Tanu (Samaira Rao) and Manu (Shalini Sahuta) have to retrieve a rare and precious diamond from England that is stolen by a thief in India.

In the coming episodes, the police force lead by Shaurya (Anshul Trivedi) will be assigned the responsibility of taking care of a very expensive Pink Diamond from England worth 600crores that will be displayed at an art exhibition.

Upon Dinanath’s (Rituraj Singh) instructions, Trideviyaan will be asked to assist Shaurya in keeping the diamond safe and would take on disguises to enter the exhibition.

To keep a close eye on the diamond, Manu will become a Statue (Sonpari) which will be displayed at the exhibition while Dhanu & Tanu would pose as its owner- Bade and Chote Miyyan respectively. The drama would unfold when the thief will successfully rob the diamond and in haste, would hide the diamond inside a bun. Much to the dismay of the thief, Manu would unknowingly feed the same bun to a little dog that will appear on the scene.

Upon consumption of the bun, the dog will fall sick. Seeing the dog unwell, the girls will take him to a vet where they would realize that he has swallowed the diamond. In order to protect the diamond, Trideviyaan will decide to take the dog to Chauhan house.

Later, Trideviyaan will manage to get the diamond and hand it over to Shaurya. To get the hold of the thief, the girls would disguise as animals in a party.

Will Trideviyaan manage to catch the thief?

When contacted Shalini, she shared, “The latest track is very entertaining. Dhanu, Tanu and Manu will decide to help Shaurya keep the diamond safe by disguising themselves. However, their efforts backfire when a dog swallows the diamond. The naughty dog proves to be a problem for them and hiding him from everyone is not only an effort but quite hilarious.”

Watch this engaging track in the SAB TV show.