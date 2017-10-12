Bollywood ‘s most popular comedian Johnny Lever is all set to make his television debut with SAB TV’s comedy show Partners.

While he will play a police commissioner in the show, talented actors, Kiku Sharda and Vishal Kotian have been roped in to play pivotal characters supporting Johnny’s character. Produced by Paritosh Painter, the show is said to be a hangover of the cult police fiction, F.I.R.

And now, as per our sources, we hear that the show is slated to go on-air by the end of November and is speculated to occupy the 10 pm slot.

There was also a buzz about Vishal being replaced. We hence decided to clarify and Vishal put the rumours to rest.

He said, “I cannot give out any details about the show but yes, I am very much a part of the show.”