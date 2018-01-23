Home > Tv > Tv News
SAB TV's Jijaji Chhat Par Hai to introduce a new character

23 Jan 2018

Mumbai, January 23, 2018: SAB TV's brand new comedy drama Jijaji Chhat Pe Hain will soon welcome Amitabh Bachchan as a new entry.

Feroz Khan who is well-known as the duplicate of Amitabh Bachchan will soon be a part of this show.

Bollywood is undoubtedly ruled by stars but it is their admirers and fans who bring the stardom to them. There are diehard fans who dedicate their lives as artists to play duplicates of their favourite stars onscreen.

Feroz Khan is famous as Big B's doppelgänger, from his body langugae to his tone of voice, he is the perfect replica of Mr. Bachchan.

(Also Read: Hiba Nawab roped in for Edit II’s Jijaji Chhat Pe Hain for SAB TV)

According to our sources, Feroz is entering the show as Chhatanki, Karuna's (Soma Rathod) brother.


Chhatanki is a goon who has spent most of his life in jail. He is not a dangerous criminal though. Chhatanki is well connected with most of the big shots in the town and shares great rapport with them, which helps in solving the issues.

Produced by Edit ll, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai stars Hiba Nawab and Nikhil Khurana in lead roles.

Tags > SAB TV, Jijaji Chhat Pe Hain, Amitabh Bachchan, Feroz Khan, Edit ll, Soma Rathod, Hiba Nawab, Nikhil Khurana, Big B's Doppelgänger,

Prapti Chatterjee

Once at a party in Goa an Israeli girl kind of hit on me: Prapti Chatterjee

Guess who?
Will you watch Bhootu without Sana and Kinshuk?

Sana and Kinshuk
