Time to smile as we bring a piece of good news for the fans of Sabyasachi and Mithu Chakrabarty!

Readers, the ace actors will be seen making a guest appearance in the forthcoming episode of Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar!

So, gear up for the fun filled episode where Apu aka Saswata Chatterjee and his family will be seen having a gala time with the Tolly couple.

It will air on 10 March at 10 pm.

