Sabyasachi Satpathy wants people to explore Odisha

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Feb 2018 06:00 PM

Mumbai: Former "Bigg Boss" contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy wishes to promote the culture, handlooms, food and tourism of Odisha.

Satpathy said, “I want to use the fame that I earned after participating in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' for a great cause. I want to promote my state. I wish Indians to explore the state.”

"Odisha is a great land. People here work hard to make the best costumes. The food here is healthy and tasty at the same time," he added.

Satpathy will promote handloom work from his state at a fashion week, which will be held soon.

