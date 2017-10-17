Music composers Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya, best known as Sachin-Jigar, will next be seen on the judging panel of devotional music reality show "Om Shanti Om".

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who judges the show alongside composer-singer Shekhar Ravjiani and actress Sonakshi Sinha, had to miss her shoot when she informed the makers overnight that she cannot make it because of personal emergency. Sachin-Jigar came in at the last moment and took Kanika's place.

"The concept of ‘Om Shanti Om' show is really amazing. They are presenting devotional music in a modern way. We find ourselves lucky to be part of the show. We are in place of Kanika in the show but we felt as if we are part of the show since the start and connected with everyone instantly," Jigar said in a statement.

Sachin said devotional music was "connected to heart and mind" and the Star Bharat show was "encouraging the youth to listen to devotional music in a modern format".

(Source: IANS)



