Sachin Parikh’s character to end in Ek Deewana Tha

Sony TV’s Ek Deewana Tha started on a good note in terms of grasping audience’s attention. The horror-thriller stars big TV names like Namik Paul, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Donal Bisht, Amar Upadhayay and such.

The writers by now have kept the story intact and intriguing. Whether it is through the suspense of Shiv (Namik Paul)’s character or Rajan (Amar Upadhayay)’s evil mastermind planning, the writers have always surprised the audience. Now, we’ve heard that the writers will soon be introducing a major drama in the plotline.

TellyChakkar earlier reported that Sharanya (Donal Bisht) and Vyom (Vikram Singh Chauhan) will soon be getting married. Meanwhile, Sharanya’s father Ram (Sachin Parikh) will be heading to the family’s Kul temple.

The latest TellyChakkar has heard is, actor Sachin Parikh’s stint in the show will soon be ending. Per the upcoming track, the makers have planned to end an important character. Sharanya’s father, who will be on an expedition during the wedding, will die before returning home. The Bisht family would be unaware of his death during the wedding ceremony. However, if sources are to be believed his body will be seen by everyone during the reception of the newly-wed couple.

Who could have possibly conspired Ram’s death? As the readers must have already guessed, it will be Shiv’s ghost. What happens exactly is something the viewers will get to see once the episode goes on air in the coming days.

According to an insider, this was always a plan from the beginning. The actors are well aware about their future in the show. When we contacted Sachin to talk about his exit, he said, “no comments!”

The show, produced by Pratik Sharma’s LSD production is doing well for the channel and seems like is going to grip more eyeballs with its thrilling storyline.