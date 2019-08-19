Sacred Games 2 funny memes on Guruji-Gaitonde's intimate scene aka 'Guruji Ka Pyaar' will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Netflix’s Sacred Games went on to earn huge popularity. And recently, the wait for the second season ended when it released on 15 August. The show stars actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqi, Saif Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi.

The show has left the viewers enthralled. It has certainly been one of the most discussed topics on social media. However, what trends becomes an eye candy for the meme makers. One of the prominent characters in Sacred Games 2 is that of Guruji played by Pankaj Tripathi. When Guruji and Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) are in the same frame, there is almost a certainty that these moments will be embedded forever in the minds of the viewers. They hit it off as guru-shishya, but the duo soon enters into a sexual relationship! Their sex scene has become fodder for hilarious memes! Gear up for Guruji and Gaitonde memes on the (in)famous Guruji Ka Pyaar Bhi Mila scene.

I guess I downloaded the wrong Sacred Games pic.twitter.com/8f9EeBReWS — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) August 15, 2019

Phir mujhko dheere dheere guruji ka pyar mila pic.twitter.com/BlRffh18TT — Catty Perry (@TheSavageKat) August 17, 2019

Ganesh Gaitonde Kuku ka pyar Guruji me dhudhte hue #SacredGamesS2 pic.twitter.com/UB5Mo1TlXU — साकेत (@eemmature) August 16, 2019

Aaoge Jab Tum Saajna

Aaoge Jab Tum Saajna

Angana Phool Khilege

Barsega Saawan, Barsega Saawan

Jhoom Jhoom Ke

Do Dil Aise Milenge

Aaoge Jab Tum Saajna

Angana Phool Khilege https://t.co/F6gbI2KO1u pic.twitter.com/vWajfIn0KU — Abhishek (@ImAbhishek7_) August 16, 2019