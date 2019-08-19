News

Sacred Games 2 funny memes on Guruji-Gaitonde's intimate scene aka 'Guruji Ka Pyaar' will leave you in splits

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Aug 2019 06:22 PM

MUMBAI: Netflix’s Sacred Games went on to earn huge popularity. And recently, the wait for the second season ended when it released on 15 August. The show stars actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqi, Saif Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi.

The show has left the viewers enthralled. It has certainly been one of the most discussed topics on social media. However, what trends becomes an eye candy for the meme makers. One of the prominent characters in Sacred Games 2 is that of Guruji played by Pankaj Tripathi. When Guruji and Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) are in the same frame, there is almost a certainty that these moments will be embedded forever in the minds of the viewers. They hit it off as guru-shishya, but the duo soon enters into a sexual relationship! Their sex scene has become fodder for hilarious memes! Gear up for Guruji and Gaitonde memes on the (in)famous Guruji Ka Pyaar Bhi Mila scene. 

