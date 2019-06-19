Sacred Games 2’s release date to be postponed because of Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

MUMBAI: The first season of thriller series, Sacred Games, managed to win the hearts of audience. Now, the makers are geared up for Sacred Games 2. The second season will also see actors Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey. Fans can’t wait for the series to premier, however, it seems they will have to wait more than usual as the release date may just be postponed because of its leading men, Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.



Netflix had scheduled the release earlier for 28 June, after the recent character posters that came out. Now according to a recent report by leading daily, mid-day, there is not one but multiple reasons why the makers are planning on the postpone. A source told mid-day, “There are two reasons for the delay. First, the show’s leading men are preoccupied with their respective projects. While Saif is shooting for his home production Jawani Jaaneman in London, Nawaz has allotted bulk dates to his brother’s directorial venture Bole Chudiyan.”



“Secondly, the platform’s recent Indian original Leila has been winning praise. So, the head honchos wanted a considerable gap between Leila and their next big show. The series will drop online in August, with post-release promotions scheduled for September,” added the source.