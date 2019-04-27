Sacred Games fame Hitanshu Jinsi roped in for Shakti Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

MUMBAI: The passion to keep the audience rooted to their screens with seat-gripping content is what makes creators churns out unique storylines.

Colors' Shakti Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Productions) showcases a seat-gripping storyline. It stars the charming Vivian D’Sena and the stunning Rubina Dilaik in lead roles.

Previously, we reported about Nikita Sharma entering the show as Archana. Now, we have information that another actor all set to enter the show.

Sources confirm that actor Hintanshu Jinsi will join the cast and be paired opposite actress Nidhi Bhavsar, who plays the role of Sindhu in the show.

Hitanshu, who has been a theater artist and a print shoot model, will play the role Ankush in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Hitanshu, but the actor remained unavailable for comment. Sources even confirm that the actor has already signed his contract and will begin shooting soon.

Hitanshu has played a handful of cameo roles in shows like Karmaphal Daata Shani (Colors) and Sacred Games (Netflix). He played the prominent role of Vaayu Dev in Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) and was much loved for his character in the show.

