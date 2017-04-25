Sad that women are victimised on pretext of love: Anjali 'Deepika' Anand

Everyone has a past, good or bad. When this past comes haunting, it is upto us to fight it right or run away from it. A scandalous past which takes you away from home can be the most painful memory to live again. Well, Anjali Anand who plays the role of Deepika in Dhhai Kilo Prem on Star Plus has a story to tell.

The makers of the show have written Anjali’s character as one of a beautiful, witty girl who is not let down by society’s stereotypes. But she, too, had a past. Deepika had a moment of shame brought to her by her lover in the past. The recent story revealed how Deepika was a victim of body shaming and an MMS scandal back in Bareily.

Aly Goni who played the role of her past lover, brought back those memories in his initiative to avenge being jailed for his act. As the plot will further screen over time, Deepika will share her grief and experience of being tricked into love and humiliation because she fought against being teased by a boy (Aly) in her college.

Sharing her experience, Anjali said, "I think it's very important for people to see what happens to people after you bully them, make fun of them or do something as big as this scandal that we are showing in the show. Deepika and her entire family had to leave the city in order to live peacefully. People ended up blaming/pointing fingers at Deepika and her family whereas the person who was responsible, didn't have to bear any pain. He went to jail, but that doesn't even happen in most cases, people blame the victim and the victim suffers for life. It's not just a passing event in a victims life. I would like to urge people to take mental health into consideration. Calling people names, sharing their videos in public without consent etc. Are things that need to be taken seriously and serious action needs to be taken against them. To everyone who fall prey to such idiots, we are strong. It's them who are weak and feel the need to make someone else feel smaller than them.”

She further added, "I am extremely empathetic towards people, especially woman, who are victimised under the pretext of love. There can be no reason big enough and no revenge greater than a person’s self-respect. We should punish the culprits.”