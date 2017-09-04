Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’s promo is already out and is liked by the audience. People belonging to the 90’s surely are in for a journey down the nostalgia lane as is evident from the on-air promos. As of now, the voice-over in the preview is being appreciated a lot. The subtlety of the tone and the way it is narrated displays the craftsmanship of the makers.

If you are looking to know more about the voice behind the scene, you are in the right place. TellyChakkar.com exclusively has the name of the lady who has lent her voice to the show.

Versatile TV actor Sadiya Siddique who is best known for her role in Balika Vadhu has done the unique voice-over for the promos. A blushing Sadiya told us, “I’m happy that people can recognize it’s my voice.”

Moreover, not just the promos, but the dusky beauty will be part of the whole series. However there’s a catch.

Sadiya will be part of the series but only as a narrator, meaning only her voice over will be heard in the daily drama. As we all know, the story will be told through a series of flashbacks. Now, TellyChakkar.com heard, Siddique will be doing the voice-over for the lead character in the 'present' time. The story will commence from 2017 when the leading lady will be a big personality.

It happens so, during an interview when the interviewer asks the protagonist (her face won’t be revealed) about how she got till here, she narrates her past. That’s how it begins when she says, ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.’ The whole story will be narrated by the talented lady who is currently seen in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji.

Talking about the show Sadiya, maintains, “It is a very innocent, light-hearted and pure romance.”

Sadiya refused to divulge any more information.

Now, it is still unclear whether Sadiya in the future will be seen onscreen playing the protagonist’s role in this Shashi-Sumeet Productions or it will just be her voice-over.