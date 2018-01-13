Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Sagnik supports me in each and every aspect of my life: Shampa Banerjee

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jan 2018 03:00 PM

Loyal viewers of Aakash Aath's Satyamev Jayate would know that when this investigative show had started its lead character Sreemoyi Banerjee, who is a crime ournalist, was unmarried.

As the story moved forward, Sree’s life too got transformed. Gradually, from being unmarried, she became a married woman.

The character of Sree is being essayed by actress Shampa Banerjee.  

As you are married in real life and now your character is also married, what do you have to say about this interesting part, we asked the pretty actress and she replied with a smile, “Marital experience in both cases reel and real to me is friendship and companionship above all. In today’s world if you can be the best friend to each other you will have a fantastic marriage. You have to be each other’s greatest support and strength be it emotional or professional.”

“At my home Sagnik (also an actor) supports me in each and every aspect of my life as he is the ‘bestest’ friend of mine and in reel life too Agni (Dron) is always beside Sree...Blessed I am you see!” she signed off saying. 

Blessed indeed you and Sree are! 

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates. 

Tags > Shampa Banerjee, Aakash Aath, Satyamev Jayate, Sreemoyi Banerjee, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days