Sahel Phull to play Nia Sharma’s love interest in Twisted 2

Mumbai: Nia Sharma wooed the audience with her scintillating beauty and enigmatic acting skills backed with a strong storyline in Vikram Bhatt’s web originals, Twisted.

After her stint in Khantron Ke Khiladi 8, the actress announced her return to the digital space with a season 2 of the web original. While the first installment of the series saw actor, Namit Khanna and Rahul Raj paired opposite Nia, as per the latest developments, this time there will be a new face paired opposite the actress.

Actor Sahel Phull, who was earlier seen in Zee TV’s TRP topper show Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) and some Bollywood films in the likes of Dishoom, has been roped in for a role opposite Nia. He will play the love interest of the female protagonist, played by Nia.

When TellyChakkar contacted Sahel for a confirmation on the news, he said, "Yes, I am doing Twisted 2. My character name is Vinod and I will play a prominent role in the series. I cannot give out any details at the moment.

