Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Sahel Phull to play Nia Sharma’s love interest in Twisted 2

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
19 Feb 2018 04:36 PM

Mumbai: Nia Sharma wooed the audience with her scintillating beauty and enigmatic acting skills backed with a strong storyline in Vikram Bhatt’s web originals, Twisted.

After her stint in Khantron Ke Khiladi 8, the actress announced her return to the digital space with a season 2 of the web original. While the first installment of the series saw actor, Namit Khanna and Rahul Raj paired opposite Nia, as per the latest developments, this time there will be a new face paired opposite the actress.

Actor Sahel Phull, who was earlier seen in Zee TV’s TRP topper show Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) and some Bollywood films in the likes of Dishoom, has been roped in for a role opposite Nia. He will play the love interest of the female protagonist, played by Nia.

What do you think about Nia Sharma?

When TellyChakkar contacted Sahel for a confirmation on the news, he said, "Yes, I am doing Twisted 2. My character name is Vinod and I will play a prominent role in the series. I cannot give out any details at the moment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates on your favourite shows.

Tags > Khantron Ke Khiladi 8, Zee TV, Kundali Bhagya, Balaji Telefilms, Nia Sharma, Sahel Phull, Twisted 2, Dishoom, Namit Khanna, Rahul Raj,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of SAB TV's Saat Pheron Ki Hera Pheri

Launch of SAB TV's Saat Pheron Ki Hera Pheri
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Rannvijay Singh
Rannvijay Singh
Manish Naggdev

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days