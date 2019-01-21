Sahil and Vedika to DIVORCE in Zee TVâ€™s Aap Ke Aa Jane Se?

MUMBAI: Zee TVâ€™s Aap Ke Aa Jane Se will soon see a new twist in the tale wherein Sahil and Vedikaâ€™s love story is in for trouble.



Sahil and Vedika are dancing romantically with rose petals being showered over them. While this may seem like there is romance brewing between the two, the fact is that viewers will have to wait a little more for this to come true!



The couple is dancing for Vedikaâ€™s daughter Aayaâ€™s engagement. Although Sahil and Vedika are not too close, Sahil contributes and puts in the best of his efforts like a good and responsible father. Meanwhile, Pankti is trying to get close to Sahil. Sahil feeds her dinner with his own hands, and by the looks of it, this might be the start to a love triangle!



Will Pankti move out of the relationship or will Sahil and Vedika divorce? Only time will tell!