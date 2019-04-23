Sahil to fall in love with divorcee Vedika in Zee TV’s Aap Ke Aa Jane Se

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Aap Ke Aa Jane Se (Bodhi Tree) has started on a new note, with the show being revamped and lead characters Sahil and Vedika being reincarnated.



Actors Karan Jotwani and Suhasi Dhami are once again depicting the roles of Sahil and Vedika respectively. However, the young Sahil will fall in love with divorcee Vedika this time.



TellyChakkar had reported about actress Zahida Parveen being roped in to play Sahil’s mother in the show.



Now, in the upcoming episodes, Sahil’s parents take him along to a girl's house to fix his marriage. However, after visiting the girl’s house, Sahil happens to see Vedika there and falls in love with her. He then decides to make her his life partner.



It looks like the show is set to become an interesting watch!