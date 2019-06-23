News

Sahil falls into Raman and Ishita's trap in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Ishita and Raman are trying their best to expose Sahil and free themselves from his clutches.

Sahil has kidnapped Shaina, and Ishita is very worried for her, as she doesn’t want to put her life in danger because of her.

In the upcoming episode, Raman and Ishita thus crack a plan and use Sahil's son as bait to make him come out of hiding.

Sahil is shocked to know that he has a child and asks Shaina about the same, but she doesn’t say anything as she doesn’t want the truth to be revealed.

However, she eventually tells him the truth so that Ishita and Raman’s plan does not fail.

Sahil falls into the trap. To escape, he puts Shaina’s life in danger.

Well, it will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

