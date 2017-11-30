Hot Downloads

Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover

quickie
One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Qubool Hai!!!
guess more Click Here

poll

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Sahil Khattar gains eight kg for TV debut

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Nov 2017 06:35 PM

YouTube superstar Sahil Khattar has gained eight kg for his television debut as a host.

He is currently hosting Dance India Dance season 6. 

"It's a surreal feeling for me to host for the first time on TV, that too a show like 'Dance India Dance'. When I was approached for the show, I was excited to be a part of it and I started preparing for it immediately," Sahil said in a statement. 

"It's a medium that relies heavily on appearance so I thought of bulking up. I'd have to give credit to my trainer for pushing me to my limits. It's all paid off," he added.

Tags > YouTube Superstar, Sahil Khattar, Dance India Dance, season 6, Gains eight kg, TV debut,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top