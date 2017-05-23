Sahil Mehta off to his 'long awaited' HONEYMOON!

Star Plus’ daily Suhani Si Ek Ladki fame Sahil Mehta is quite elated!!!

The actor, who got married to his lady love Easha Danait last year in May, is all set to fly to Europe for his honeymoon.

Hectic shoot schedules always kept the actor busy so he couldn’t get a break from it and go for his honeymoon. We hear that Sahil had also quit the show because he wanted to plan out his well deserved vacation with his wife.

Sahil is leaving from Mumbai today with his wife and the trip has a lot more excitement in store for Sahil as some of his friends are joining him too.

Talking about his trip, the actor shared with us, “Some of my friends were planning to join us too in the trip so we delayed it a little so that the dates suit everyone. I wanted to take this break that’s why I had to quit the show and do the pre bookings for the trip. We will be travelling to six countries which include Italy, Austria, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Chez Republic. It’s going to be a five weeks long trip for us.”

He continued, “One of my friends is getting married in December so we have planned for a Bachelor trip too along with six of my friends. My wife will come back to India then and we will have this trip in the last five days of our trip.”

Woah! That’s quite exciting.

We also asked Sahil about his plans to make a comeback on-screen. He said, “I am not thinking about it right now because I just want to relax. Three years are enough but I want to do something in the mainstream. All my friends are doing quite well. My friend Nakuul (Mehta) is doing so well. My friend Barun’s (Sobti) new show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 is coming and it’s looking so good. Barun is looking so good in it. I am quite sure that the girls will go mad seeing him.”

“I hope to get something like that. I believe that good things happen if you are good and I hope I am good and good things will happen to me as well,” concludes Sahil.

Good luck, Sahil!