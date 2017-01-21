Sahil Uppal bonds with his reel ‘dadu’

How many times have we heard of co-stars bonding really well? A lot many, isn’t it?

But the new relationship that has developed on the sets of Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions and Colors) has left everyone surprised.

Wondering why?

Well, for it consists of two people who are from different generations.

We are talking about the dashing Sahil Uppal, who plays Kunal, and the evergreen Paintal, who enacts the role of his grandfather Sujan Singh Chauhan.

Sources from the sets inform us that the two have become the best of friends and are inseparable.

“When they are not shooting, the two love being together and share the most warmest of friendship. While the talented Paintal teaches the intricate details of acting to the young boy Sahil, he on his part teaches him the urban lingos and also the current trends,” added the source.

Awww...that’s sweet, isn’t it?

When we called up Sahil, he smilingly shared, “Paintal ji is a great man and I love him. We met during mock shoots and instantly hit off. Thankfully, we get to perform some really amazing and cute scenes that adds to our relationship. He is a very humble man and I have learnt a lot from him.”

Sharing that he relates to Paintal as his own grandfather, the actor quipped, “I was very close to my grandfather, who passed away a couple of years back. I thus feel all the more close to Paintal ji, who has become my reel and real dadu.”

And finally mentioning that he feels blessed with the positive response he has been receiving, Sahil quipped, “It is a very big project for me and everyone has good things to say about Swabhimaan. I feel glad to be a part of the show and hope the ratings keep on improving.”

Good luck Sahil!