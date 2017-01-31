Sahil Uppal gifts himself a Jeep

Actor Sahil Uppal, who is seen in TV show "Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan", has gifted himself a new Jeep.



"I am a very adventurous person by nature. I have always been extremely fond of a Jeep. Though a lot of my friends have told me that it isn't practical to own a Jeep in a city like Mumbai thanks to its narrow roads and traffic, but I couldn't resist myself from buying it," Sahil said in a statement.



He added: "I had taken a test drive three years back when I had initially come to Mumbai and now I have finally bought it. I have received immense satisfaction after I bought the Jeep for myself. My date of birth and the car number is same -- that is 0808. It feels like an achievement to me."



The show is aired on Colors channel.

(Source: IANS)