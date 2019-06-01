Sahil's shocking condition for Raman and Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Sahil traps Ishita by proving that she is the real Shaina Shah. The court sentences her to death.

Ishita is arrested for no fault of hers. Sahil's plan has succeeded.

Sahil is now all set to negotiate with Raman and asks him to get him out of jail.

Sahil strikes a deal with Raman. He tells the latter that if he manages to bail him out, he will save Ishita.

Sahil's demand is not acceptable to Raman, as he knows that if Sahil comes out, he will create trouble for them again.

Raman refuses his demand but is worried for Ishita.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next in the show.