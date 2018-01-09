Hot Downloads

Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Who do think will get evicted this week?

Bigg Boss 11
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Saif finds wifey Kareena Kapoor Khan adorable in many ways

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Jan 2018 12:50 PM

Actor Saif Ali Khan says that his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan has many adorable qualities.

"There are so many adorable qualities about her (Kareena) like time management, organization, fitness, discipline and she is very patient also," said Saif while talking about Kareena on Monday at the promotional interview of his forthcoming film "Kaalakaandi".

Saif and his ex-wife Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is making her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film "Kedarnath" and the actor says that he has given many advices to the young face.

"I have given her so many pieces of advice. I told her to be honest and to find what is special inside her and not to be like other people," he said.

"She understands all of this. She always wanted to be an actor and I think she will be great. We worry about children as this profession has so much drama to it. So I had thought she will do some normal job because she is brilliant student, but I guess nobody wants that (normal job)," Saif added.

Saif Ali Khan has completed 25 years in the industry and he finds his journey interesting.

"As far as my acting journey is concerned, in these 25 years, it has been interesting, full of ups and downs and learning constantly," he said.

"I think from last year, I gave more thought to acting than before. My last year's films like 'Rangoon', 'Chef' and now 'Kaalakandi' are better performances than before."

"My upcoming film 'Bazaar' is also a very commercial film but I think its good work and it will be interesting. I am playing slightly dangerous guy in it so it will be fun," Saif added.

Apart from Saif, "Kaalakaandi" also features Akshay Oberoi, Deepak Dobriyal, Amyra Dastur, Vijay Raaz, Shobhita Dhulipala and Shehnaaz Treasury.

It has been directed and written by Akshat Verma, who is famous for his adult comedy movie "Delhi Belly", and produced by Rohit Khattar and Ashi Dua.

The movie is scheduled to release on Friday.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, finds wifey, Adorable, Kaalakaani, Bazaar, Rangoon, Chef, Akshay Oberoi, Deepak Dobriyal, Amyra Dastur, Vijay Raaz, Shobhita Dhulipala, Shehnaaz Treasury, Akshat Verma, Rohit Khattar, Ashi Dua, Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top