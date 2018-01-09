Saif finds wifey Kareena Kapoor Khan adorable in many ways

Actor Saif Ali Khan says that his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan has many adorable qualities.

"There are so many adorable qualities about her (Kareena) like time management, organization, fitness, discipline and she is very patient also," said Saif while talking about Kareena on Monday at the promotional interview of his forthcoming film "Kaalakaandi".

Saif and his ex-wife Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is making her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film "Kedarnath" and the actor says that he has given many advices to the young face.

"I have given her so many pieces of advice. I told her to be honest and to find what is special inside her and not to be like other people," he said.

"She understands all of this. She always wanted to be an actor and I think she will be great. We worry about children as this profession has so much drama to it. So I had thought she will do some normal job because she is brilliant student, but I guess nobody wants that (normal job)," Saif added.

Saif Ali Khan has completed 25 years in the industry and he finds his journey interesting.

"As far as my acting journey is concerned, in these 25 years, it has been interesting, full of ups and downs and learning constantly," he said.

"I think from last year, I gave more thought to acting than before. My last year's films like 'Rangoon', 'Chef' and now 'Kaalakandi' are better performances than before."

"My upcoming film 'Bazaar' is also a very commercial film but I think its good work and it will be interesting. I am playing slightly dangerous guy in it so it will be fun," Saif added.

Apart from Saif, "Kaalakaandi" also features Akshay Oberoi, Deepak Dobriyal, Amyra Dastur, Vijay Raaz, Shobhita Dhulipala and Shehnaaz Treasury.

It has been directed and written by Akshat Verma, who is famous for his adult comedy movie "Delhi Belly", and produced by Rohit Khattar and Ashi Dua.

The movie is scheduled to release on Friday.

(Source: IANS)