Exclusive: Saira Bano MIFFED due to ‘creative issues’; to quit Savitri Devi...?

Creative differences between artistes and production house is not unheard of. The television and film industry is replete with such instances.

This time, it is actress Saira Bano, currently seen in Colors' Savitri Devi College and Hospital produced by Rashami Sharma Telefilms, who is miffed to another level with the makers of the show.

Reason: The lack of character growth.

Earlier in the day our sources informed us, the actress has not been reporting on the sets of the show due to some ‘creative issues.’

TellyChakkar got in touch with Saira to know her side of the story, and this is what she had to say:

"The thing is, I don't want to spoil relationships with anyone as I am a professional artist. I have worked in a number of shows earlier such as Balika Vadhu and Naagin 2 among other popular shows but I have never been assigned a character which is a mere mannequin.

"There is no growth. I have been told that my character will gain momentum time and again. It has been quite sometime since I have been hearing this. What is the use to be a part of the show if I am a mere object and there is no growth? I very much want to be a part of the show and that is the reason why I have still not taken a decision. It is downright humiliating to be playing a part where I am doing nothing. I was given a brief that my character would be a significant one and the family would be main plot. But nothing of what I do matches the brief. I am just hoping things get better."

We hope Saira and the production house resolve their differences and work amicably.

We tried getting in touch with the producer, Rashmi Sharma but she remained unavailable till the time of filing the story.