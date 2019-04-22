News

Saira Khan’s last wish remained unfulfilled!

MUMBAI: Saira Khan, who died on Friday due to a cardiac arrest, wanted to do a web series. But before she could turn her wish into reality, she left this world.

The actress had replaced Sherlyn Chopra in Kamasutra 3D, a film directed by Rupesh Paul. And according to a report in SpotboyE.com, Saira was eager to do a web series and called up Rupesh several times. She had learnt about the project from the movie circuit.         

Rupesh told the portal, “Yes, she wanted a web series strictly with her in the lead. And I did tell her that I didn't have a big male star opposite her which would make the project commercially viable.”

He continued, “Saira told me that she had a friend who could invest in the venture. I was still debating in my mind and then I got to know the dreadful news about her premature death. I am shocked beyond words." 

