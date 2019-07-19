News

Sakshi Pradhan to feature in Savdhaan India’s new mini series?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jul 2019 07:53 PM

Savdhaan India on Star Bharat has been entertaining and educating the audience for a long time now. The show deals with stories of crimes such as murder, domestic violence, robbery, forgery, and sexual assault in India and urges the audience to stay alert. It helps increase awareness among people about the criminal activities that are prevalent around them.

Apart from being an interesting and entertaining episodic show, it has been instrumental in making us vigilant since 2012! The show has had many seasons. Now, it will witness a sea change as it will roll out a special crime series that will apparently be bolder and better.

TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Savdhaan India will apparently roll out a special series that will be bolder and will be telecast in the form of a mini-series instead of an episodic show. According to our source, the makers plan to narrate one story across a span of five days. The series is slated to go on-air by the end of July.

We already reported about actresses Papiya Sengupta and Sukirti Kandpal likely to feature in one of the series (read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/savdhaan-india-s-new-story-titled-chausar-star-papiya-sengupta-and-sukriti-kandpal-190719).

Now, we have learned that Bigg Boss fame Sakshi Pradhan is likely to feature in one of the series titled Aatank.

We could not get through to Sakshi for her comment.

Are you excited to watch the new version of Savdhaan India? Let us know in the comments section below!
Tags > Sakshi Pradhan, Star Bharat, Savdhaan India,

past seven days