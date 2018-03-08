Sakshi Sharma to the play parallel lead in Zee TV’s Jeet Gayi...

Mumbai: Zee TV’s 'Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More' (Jay Mehta Productions) witnessed a shocking development after the main lead Krrip Suri chose to move out of the project.

The above drama will soon take the leap of 20 to 25 years. Since Krrip doesn’t wish to age and play father’s role as this point in his career, he decided to throw in the towel and leave

According to our sources, Devi (Yesha Rughani) will play a different role post the leap. The makers will re-introduce Yesha as Devi’s daughter.

The latest we have heard that, Sakshi Sharma of Udann fame, has been roped in to portray the parallel lead.

What do you think about Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More?

Sakshi confirmed the news of her being a part of the project.

Also, as we reported earlier Jeet Gayi will now be aired on 11pm.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!