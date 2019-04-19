Sakshi Tanwar exchanges parenting notes with Ekta Kapoor

: Sakshi Tanwar, who is one of the most eminent television personalities, is very close to her producer friend Ekta Kapoor. She shared that she exchanges parenting notes with her.Both Ekta and Sakshi, who collaborated for projects like Bade Acche Lagte Hai, and Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, are single mothers.In October 2018, Sakshi had adopted a nine-month old baby girl and named her Ditya, while Ekta announced the birth of her first child via surrogacy in January 2019. She named her son Ravie Kapoor.Both the ladies often meet up for playdates, and in an interview with Midday recently, Sakshi revealed that she also exchanges some parenting notes with Ekta. “It's one of the most beautiful phases of our lives, and we have so much to talk about and discuss,” she added.She also spoke about her daughter. She said, “Dityaa knows exactly how to behave with her nana, nani, the nanny and me. Every time she does something wrong, she will flash this big grin and you can't help falling for it.”