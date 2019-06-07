News

Sakshi Tanwar's scientist avatar in web series

MUMBAI: Actress Sakshi Tanwar, known for starring in daily soaps like "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii" and "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain", will play a scientist in producer Ekta Kapoor's upcoming web series "M.O.M. - Mission Over Mars".

The ALTBalaji show is based on a quartet of women scientists who chart the journey of Indian Space Agency's Mission on Mars right from inception to execution.

Playing a pivotal role as one of the four women scientists is none other than Sakshi.

She will be portraying the role of an independent woman scientist Nandita.

Being a strict disciplined Mission Coordinator of M.O.M., Nandita is one who comes with the attitude of a hard taskmaster, alongside being a caring mother.

"'M.O.M' is an impressive web series completely dominant with women-centric content. I am extremely overwhelmed that ALTBalaji gave me the character of Nandita Hariprasad, which is a senior scientist at ISA," Sakshi said in a statement.

"This series completely reiterates the fact that women today can achieve the impossible and work at any position in their workspace. I am sure that the viewers will love the series, for its cast who portray strong-minded characters and women of substance in the show," she added.

"M.O.M" will also see actors like Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh playing pivotal roles.

(Source: IANS) 

